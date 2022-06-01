Mathew Easow Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mathew Easow Research Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 10.56% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 114.43% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 257.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.
Mathew Easow shares closed at 7.35 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Mathew Easow Research Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.52
|0.55
|0.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.52
|0.55
|0.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|6.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-6.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|1.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.54
|0.48
|Other Income
|-1.12
|1.12
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|0.58
|0.48
|Interest
|0.23
|0.48
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|0.10
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|1.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.10
|0.00
|Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|6.65
|6.65
|6.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited