Mathew Easow Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mathew Easow Research Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 10.56% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 114.43% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 257.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Mathew Easow shares closed at 7.35 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months

Mathew Easow Research Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.52 0.55 0.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.52 0.55 0.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 6.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -6.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 1.05 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 -0.54 0.48
Other Income -1.12 1.12 -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.79 0.58 0.48
Interest 0.23 0.48 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 0.10 0.00
Exceptional Items 1.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.10 0.00
Tax 0.02 0.01 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.09 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.09 0.04
Equity Share Capital 6.65 6.65 6.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.14 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.14 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.14 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.14 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

