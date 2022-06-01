Mathew Easow Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 10.56% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 114.43% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 257.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Mathew Easow shares closed at 7.35 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months