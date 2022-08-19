Mathew Easow Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 12.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 12.72% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 1.94% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.

Mathew Easow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Mathew Easow shares closed at 7.16 on August 18, 2022 (BSE)