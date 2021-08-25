Mathew Easow Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 59.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in June 2021 up 59.87% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 88.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021 up 65.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Mathew Easow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2020.

Mathew Easow shares closed at 8.36 on August 16, 2021 (BSE)