Mathew Easow Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.12% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 32.2% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.