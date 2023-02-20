Mathew Easow Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.12% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 32.2% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Mathew Easow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Mathew Easow shares closed at 6.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.33% returns over the last 6 months