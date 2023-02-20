English
    Mathew Easow Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mathew Easow Research Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.12% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 32.2% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

    Mathew Easow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

    Mathew Easow shares closed at 6.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.33% returns over the last 6 months

    Mathew Easow Research Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.570.590.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.570.590.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.131.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.43-0.54
    Other Income0.05--1.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.430.58
    Interest0.390.420.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.010.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.010.10
    Tax0.000.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.010.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.010.09
    Equity Share Capital6.656.656.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.14
    Diluted EPS0.010.010.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.14
    Diluted EPS0.010.010.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Mathew Easow #Mathew Easow Research Securities #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm