Mathew Easow Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 48.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2020 down 48.08% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 71.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 134.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

Mathew Easow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Mathew Easow shares closed at 8.82 on March 09, 2021 (BSE)