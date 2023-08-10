Mather and Plat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 8.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Mather and Plat shares closed at 13.08 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months