Master Trust Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 84.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2019 down 84.99% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 81.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019 up 418.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.

Master Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2018.

Master Trust shares closed at 33.40 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)