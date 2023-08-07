Master Trust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 58.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in June 2023 up 58.94% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2023 up 744% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2023 up 285% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Master Trust shares closed at 318.90 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 169.23% returns over the last 6 months and 172.10% over the last 12 months.