Master Trust Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, down 35.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in June 2022 down 35.06% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 85.96% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022 down 69.42% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2021.

Master Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.

Master Trust shares closed at 137.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months.