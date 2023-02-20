Master Trust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 27.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 27.97% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.