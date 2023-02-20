Master Trust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 27.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 27.97% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

Master Trust shares closed at 135.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and -25.18% over the last 12 months.