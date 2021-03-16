Master Trust Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, up 170.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in December 2020 up 170.73% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020 down 69.19% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2019.

Master Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Master Trust shares closed at 39.75 on March 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 120.83% returns over the last 6 months and 225.82% over the last 12 months.