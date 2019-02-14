Master Trust Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore, up 24.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.18 crore in December 2018 up 24.71% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2018 up 138.6% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2018 up 23.18% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2017.

Master Trust shares closed at 39.60 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.82% returns over the last 6 months and -61.98% over the last 12 months.