Master Trust Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, up 73.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore in September 2021 up 73.41% from Rs. 53.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in September 2021 up 146.57% from Rs. 6.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.36 crore in September 2021 up 173% from Rs. 12.22 crore in September 2020.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2020.

Master Trust shares closed at 129.95 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 206.85% returns over the last 6 months and 733.01% over the last 12 months.