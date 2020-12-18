Master Trust Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.40 crore, up 67.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.40 crore in September 2020 up 67.5% from Rs. 31.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in September 2020 up 173.19% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in September 2020 up 68.32% from Rs. 7.26 crore in September 2019.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.20 in September 2019.

Master Trust shares closed at 20.20 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.49% returns over the last 6 months and 65.71% over the last 12 months.