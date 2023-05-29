English
    Master Trust Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.05 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Master Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.05 crore in March 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 81.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.65 crore in March 2023 up 17.92% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.67 crore in March 2023 up 22.91% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2022.

    Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in March 2022.

    Master Trust shares closed at 137.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.54% returns over the last 6 months and 3.47% over the last 12 months.

    Master Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.0587.1281.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.0587.1281.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4614.5818.66
    Depreciation0.850.590.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9340.4135.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.8131.5426.22
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.8231.5426.22
    Interest10.238.437.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.5923.1118.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.5923.1118.77
    Tax4.944.364.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6518.7514.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6518.7514.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.6518.7514.12
    Equity Share Capital10.9210.9210.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.708.606.50
    Diluted EPS7.708.606.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.708.606.50
    Diluted EPS7.708.606.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
