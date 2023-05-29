Master Trust Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.05 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.05 crore in March 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 81.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.65 crore in March 2023 up 17.92% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.67 crore in March 2023 up 22.91% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2022.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in March 2022.

Master Trust shares closed at 137.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.54% returns over the last 6 months and 3.47% over the last 12 months.