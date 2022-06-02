 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Master Trust Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Master Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore in March 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 72.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022 up 2.69% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2022 up 3.79% from Rs. 25.61 crore in March 2021.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.30 in March 2021.

Master Trust shares closed at 115.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and 159.89% over the last 12 months.

Master Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.09 84.43 72.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.09 84.43 72.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.66 18.79 16.81
Depreciation 0.36 0.54 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.85 38.97 29.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.22 26.13 25.54
Other Income -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.22 26.13 25.57
Interest 7.45 8.83 8.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.77 17.30 17.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.77 17.30 17.21
Tax 4.65 4.07 3.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.12 13.23 13.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.12 13.23 13.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.12 13.23 13.75
Equity Share Capital 10.92 10.92 10.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 6.10 6.30
Diluted EPS 6.50 6.10 6.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 6.10 6.30
Diluted EPS 6.50 6.10 6.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Master Trust #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.