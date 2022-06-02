Master Trust Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore in March 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 72.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2022 up 2.69% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2022 up 3.79% from Rs. 25.61 crore in March 2021.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.30 in March 2021.

Master Trust shares closed at 115.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and 159.89% over the last 12 months.