Master Trust Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.20 crore, down 38.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.20 crore in March 2019 down 38.36% from Rs. 52.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2019 up 9.69% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2019 up 20.43% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2018.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2018.

Master Trust shares closed at 33.40 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)