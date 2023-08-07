Master Trust Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.41 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.41 crore in June 2023 up 16.33% from Rs. 79.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2023 up 42.41% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.07 crore in June 2023 up 49.72% from Rs. 24.76 crore in June 2022.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 8.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.20 in June 2022.

Master Trust shares closed at 318.90 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 169.23% returns over the last 6 months and 172.10% over the last 12 months.