    Master Trust Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.41 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Master Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.41 crore in June 2023 up 16.33% from Rs. 79.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2023 up 42.41% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.07 crore in June 2023 up 49.72% from Rs. 24.76 crore in June 2022.

    Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 8.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.20 in June 2022.

    Master Trust shares closed at 318.90 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 169.23% returns over the last 6 months and 172.10% over the last 12 months.

    Master Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.4191.0579.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.4191.0579.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9314.4614.87
    Depreciation0.660.850.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.4343.9339.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3931.8124.09
    Other Income0.020.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.4131.8224.09
    Interest11.5510.236.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.8621.5917.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.8621.5917.84
    Tax5.724.944.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.1416.6513.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.1416.6513.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.1416.6513.44
    Equity Share Capital10.9210.9210.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.807.706.20
    Diluted EPS8.807.706.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.807.706.20
    Diluted EPS8.807.706.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

