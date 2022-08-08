Master Trust Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.44 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.44 crore in June 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 73.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022 up 12% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.76 crore in June 2022 up 10.29% from Rs. 22.45 crore in June 2021.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in June 2021.

Master Trust shares closed at 137.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 19.37% over the last 12 months.