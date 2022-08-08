 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Master Trust Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.44 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Master Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.44 crore in June 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 73.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022 up 12% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.76 crore in June 2022 up 10.29% from Rs. 22.45 crore in June 2021.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in June 2021.

Master Trust shares closed at 137.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 19.37% over the last 12 months.

Master Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.44 81.09 73.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.44 81.09 73.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.87 18.66 15.10
Depreciation 0.67 0.36 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.81 35.85 35.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.09 26.22 22.08
Other Income -- -- 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.09 26.22 22.14
Interest 6.25 7.45 7.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.84 18.77 14.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.84 18.77 14.69
Tax 4.40 4.65 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.44 14.12 12.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.44 14.12 12.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.44 14.12 12.00
Equity Share Capital 10.92 10.92 10.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 6.50 5.50
Diluted EPS 6.20 6.50 5.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 6.50 5.50
Diluted EPS 6.20 6.50 5.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
