Master Trust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.12 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.12 crore in December 2022 up 3.19% from Rs. 84.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.75 crore in December 2022 up 41.72% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.13 crore in December 2022 up 20.47% from Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2021.