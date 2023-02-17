 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Master Trust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.12 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Master Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.12 crore in December 2022 up 3.19% from Rs. 84.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.75 crore in December 2022 up 41.72% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.13 crore in December 2022 up 20.47% from Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2021.

Master Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.12 81.68 84.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.12 81.68 84.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.58 12.53 18.79
Depreciation 0.59 0.51 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.41 38.67 38.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.54 29.97 26.13
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.54 29.97 26.13
Interest 8.43 7.81 8.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.11 22.16 17.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.11 22.16 17.30
Tax 4.36 5.11 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.75 17.05 13.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.75 17.05 13.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.75 17.05 13.23
Equity Share Capital 10.92 10.92 10.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.60 7.80 6.10
Diluted EPS 8.60 7.80 6.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.60 7.80 6.10
Diluted EPS 8.60 7.80 6.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
