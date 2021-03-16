English
Master Trust Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.58 crore, up 71.97% Y-o-Y

March 16, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Master Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.58 crore in December 2020 up 71.97% from Rs. 32.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2020 up 134.88% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2020 up 72.49% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2019.

Master Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.70 in December 2019.

Master Trust shares closed at 39.75 on March 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 120.83% returns over the last 6 months and 225.82% over the last 12 months.

Master Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations55.5853.4032.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations55.5853.4032.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.3613.999.32
Depreciation0.420.440.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.1427.1914.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6611.788.35
Other Income0.03----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6911.788.35
Interest3.653.894.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.047.894.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.047.894.02
Tax2.401.460.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.646.433.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.646.433.62
Minority Interest-0.02-0.010.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.626.423.67
Equity Share Capital10.9210.9210.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.002.901.70
Diluted EPS4.002.901.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.002.901.70
Diluted EPS4.002.901.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Master Trust #Results
first published: Mar 16, 2021 09:33 pm

