Mastek Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.04 crore, up 19.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.04 crore in September 2022 up 19.6% from Rs. 61.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.08 crore in September 2022 up 79.02% from Rs. 34.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.44 crore in September 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 36.18 crore in September 2021.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 20.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.11 in September 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 1,693.40 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.39% returns over the last 6 months and -42.61% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.04 70.43 61.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.04 70.43 61.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.71 49.55 48.97
Depreciation 3.73 3.55 2.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.04 11.78 4.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.44 5.55 4.29
Other Income 35.15 3.47 28.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.71 9.02 33.20
Interest 0.12 0.17 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.59 8.85 32.97
Exceptional Items 36.90 -5.64 4.83
P/L Before Tax 70.49 3.21 37.80
Tax 9.41 3.34 3.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.08 -0.13 34.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.08 -0.13 34.12
Equity Share Capital 15.03 15.02 14.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.32 -0.04 13.11
Diluted EPS 19.94 -0.04 12.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.32 -0.04 13.11
Diluted EPS 19.94 -0.04 12.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 am
