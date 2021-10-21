Mastek Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.07 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.07 crore in September 2021 up 45.02% from Rs. 42.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.12 crore in September 2021 up 891.65% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.18 crore in September 2021 up 726.03% from Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2020.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 13.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2020.

Mastek shares closed at 2,956.40 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.14% returns over the last 6 months and 266.12% over the last 12 months.