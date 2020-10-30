Mastek Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.11 crore, down 0.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.11 crore in September 2020 down 0.47% from Rs. 42.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2020 down 145.56% from Rs. 9.46 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2020 down 73.03% from Rs. 16.24 crore in September 2019.

Mastek shares closed at 803.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 241.39% returns over the last 6 months and 136.79% over the last 12 months.