Mastek Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.11 crore, down 0.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.11 crore in September 2020 down 0.47% from Rs. 42.31 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2020 down 145.56% from Rs. 9.46 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2020 down 73.03% from Rs. 16.24 crore in September 2019.
Mastek shares closed at 876.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 275.51% returns over the last 6 months and 159.82% over the last 12 months.
|Mastek
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.11
|40.60
|42.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.11
|40.60
|42.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.94
|30.23
|31.84
|Depreciation
|2.64
|2.57
|2.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.88
|6.43
|10.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|1.37
|-3.39
|Other Income
|4.09
|7.06
|16.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|8.43
|13.30
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.62
|8.31
|13.16
|Exceptional Items
|-7.00
|--
|-1.99
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.38
|8.31
|11.17
|Tax
|-1.07
|10.21
|1.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.31
|-1.90
|9.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.31
|-1.90
|9.46
|Equity Share Capital
|12.27
|12.21
|12.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-0.78
|3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-0.78
|3.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-0.78
|3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-0.78
|3.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am