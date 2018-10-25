Mastek Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.08 crore, up 20.35% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 48.08 crore in September 2018 up 20.35% from Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in September 2018 up 232.09% from Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.81 crore in September 2018 up 126.39% from Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2017.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2017.

Mastek shares closed at 390.85 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.32% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months.