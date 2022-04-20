 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mastek Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.48 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Apr 20, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.48 crore in March 2022 up 16.4% from Rs. 58.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022 up 262.09% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2022 up 214.76% from Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2021.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 2,810.50 on April 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.24% returns over the last 6 months and 111.43% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.48 67.59 58.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.48 67.59 58.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.31 45.15 41.75
Depreciation 3.65 3.10 2.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.01 8.14 9.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.51 11.20 5.22
Other Income 30.25 8.49 3.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.76 19.69 8.82
Interest 0.11 0.10 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.65 19.59 8.57
Exceptional Items -6.83 1.34 --
P/L Before Tax 24.82 20.93 8.57
Tax 4.76 5.41 3.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.06 15.52 5.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.06 15.52 5.54
Equity Share Capital 15.01 14.86 12.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.71 5.23 2.21
Diluted EPS 6.57 5.10 2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.71 5.23 2.21
Diluted EPS 6.57 5.10 2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 20, 2022 10:21 am
