Mastek Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, down 10.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in March 2020 down 10.57% from Rs. 45.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2020 up 524.35% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2020 up 330.79% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2019.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2019.

Mastek shares closed at 345.75 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.24% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.