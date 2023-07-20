Mastek Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.92 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.92 crore in June 2023 up 17.73% from Rs. 70.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2023 up 10984.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.21 crore in June 2023 down 10.82% from Rs. 12.57 crore in June 2022.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Mastek shares closed at 2,170.85 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.13% over the last 12 months.