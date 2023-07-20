English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mastek Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.92 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.92 crore in June 2023 up 17.73% from Rs. 70.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2023 up 10984.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.21 crore in June 2023 down 10.82% from Rs. 12.57 crore in June 2022.

    Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Mastek shares closed at 2,170.85 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.13% over the last 12 months.

    Mastek
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.9288.8870.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.9288.8870.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.9358.8349.55
    Depreciation2.642.803.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5913.8711.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.7613.385.55
    Other Income1.8129.093.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5742.479.02
    Interest0.080.090.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.4942.388.85
    Exceptional Items--19.77-5.64
    P/L Before Tax8.4962.153.21
    Tax-5.6610.043.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.1552.11-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1552.11-0.13
    Equity Share Capital15.2915.2615.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6317.15-0.04
    Diluted EPS4.5816.86-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6317.15-0.04
    Diluted EPS4.5816.86-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mastek #Results
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!