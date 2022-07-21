 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mastek Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.43 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.43 crore in June 2022 up 18.25% from Rs. 59.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 102.45% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.57 crore in June 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 2,080.25 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and -16.71% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.43 68.48 59.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.43 68.48 59.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.55 49.31 44.63
Depreciation 3.55 3.65 2.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.78 14.01 7.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.55 1.51 4.42
Other Income 3.47 30.25 5.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.02 31.76 10.31
Interest 0.17 0.11 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.85 31.65 10.21
Exceptional Items -5.64 -6.83 --
P/L Before Tax 3.21 24.82 10.21
Tax 3.34 4.76 4.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 20.06 5.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 20.06 5.30
Equity Share Capital 15.02 15.01 12.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 6.71 2.10
Diluted EPS -0.04 6.57 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 6.71 2.10
Diluted EPS -0.04 6.57 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

