Mastek Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.43 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.43 crore in June 2022 up 18.25% from Rs. 59.56 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 102.45% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.57 crore in June 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.
Mastek shares closed at 2,080.25 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and -16.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mastek
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.43
|68.48
|59.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.43
|68.48
|59.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.55
|49.31
|44.63
|Depreciation
|3.55
|3.65
|2.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.78
|14.01
|7.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.55
|1.51
|4.42
|Other Income
|3.47
|30.25
|5.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.02
|31.76
|10.31
|Interest
|0.17
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.85
|31.65
|10.21
|Exceptional Items
|-5.64
|-6.83
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.21
|24.82
|10.21
|Tax
|3.34
|4.76
|4.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|20.06
|5.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|20.06
|5.30
|Equity Share Capital
|15.02
|15.01
|12.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|6.71
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|6.57
|2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|6.71
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|6.57
|2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited