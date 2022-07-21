Mastek Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.43 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.43 crore in June 2022 up 18.25% from Rs. 59.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 102.45% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.57 crore in June 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 2,080.25 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and -16.71% over the last 12 months.