Mastek Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.56 crore, up 46.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.56 crore in June 2021 up 46.7% from Rs. 40.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2021 up 378.95% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021 up 18.18% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2020.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2020.

Mastek shares closed at 2,497.55 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.66% returns over the last 6 months and 488.77% over the last 12 months.