App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastek Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore in June 2020 down 8.06% from Rs. 44.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020 down 161.49% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2020 up 45.89% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2019.

Mastek shares closed at 496.95 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 30.88% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations40.6040.3744.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.6040.3744.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost30.2331.3129.68
Depreciation2.572.422.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.436.5010.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.370.140.59
Other Income7.0615.493.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4315.634.58
Interest0.120.140.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.3115.494.48
Exceptional Items---0.31--
P/L Before Tax8.3115.184.48
Tax10.213.131.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.9012.053.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.9012.053.09
Equity Share Capital12.2112.1411.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.784.971.29
Diluted EPS-0.784.721.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.784.971.29
Diluted EPS-0.784.721.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mastek #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.