Mastek Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore in June 2020 down 8.06% from Rs. 44.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020 down 161.49% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2020 up 45.89% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2019.

Mastek shares closed at 496.95 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 30.88% over the last 12 months.