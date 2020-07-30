Mastek Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore in June 2020 down 8.06% from Rs. 44.16 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020 down 161.49% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2020 up 45.89% from Rs. 7.54 crore in June 2019.
Mastek shares closed at 496.95 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 30.88% over the last 12 months.
|Mastek
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.60
|40.37
|44.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.60
|40.37
|44.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.23
|31.31
|29.68
|Depreciation
|2.57
|2.42
|2.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.43
|6.50
|10.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.37
|0.14
|0.59
|Other Income
|7.06
|15.49
|3.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.43
|15.63
|4.58
|Interest
|0.12
|0.14
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.31
|15.49
|4.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.31
|15.18
|4.48
|Tax
|10.21
|3.13
|1.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|12.05
|3.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|12.05
|3.09
|Equity Share Capital
|12.21
|12.14
|11.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|4.97
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|4.72
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|4.97
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|4.72
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:25 am