 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mastek Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.04 crore, up 19.9% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.04 crore in December 2022 up 19.9% from Rs. 67.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 15.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.20 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 22.79 crore in December 2021.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in December 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 1,680.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -47.78% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.04 73.04 67.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.04 73.04 67.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.50 53.71 45.15
Depreciation 2.95 3.73 3.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.00 17.04 8.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.59 -1.44 11.20
Other Income 5.66 35.15 8.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.25 33.71 19.69
Interest 0.06 0.12 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.19 33.59 19.59
Exceptional Items 7.61 36.90 1.34
P/L Before Tax 29.80 70.49 20.93
Tax 10.72 9.41 5.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.08 61.08 15.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.08 61.08 15.52
Equity Share Capital 15.04 15.03 14.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.34 20.32 5.23
Diluted EPS 6.23 19.94 5.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.34 20.32 5.23
Diluted EPS 6.23 19.94 5.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mastek #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm