English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mastek Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.04 crore, up 19.9% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.04 crore in December 2022 up 19.9% from Rs. 67.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 15.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.20 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 22.79 crore in December 2021.

    Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in December 2021.

    Mastek shares closed at 1,680.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -47.78% over the last 12 months.

    Mastek
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.0473.0467.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.0473.0467.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.5053.7145.15
    Depreciation2.953.733.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.0017.048.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.59-1.4411.20
    Other Income5.6635.158.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2533.7119.69
    Interest0.060.120.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.1933.5919.59
    Exceptional Items7.6136.901.34
    P/L Before Tax29.8070.4920.93
    Tax10.729.415.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.0861.0815.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.0861.0815.52
    Equity Share Capital15.0415.0314.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3420.325.23
    Diluted EPS6.2319.945.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3420.325.23
    Diluted EPS6.2319.945.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mastek #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm