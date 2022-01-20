Mastek Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.59 crore, up 48.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.59 crore in December 2021 up 48.22% from Rs. 45.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.52 crore in December 2021 down 9.4% from Rs. 17.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.79 crore in December 2021 down 11.32% from Rs. 25.70 crore in December 2020.

Mastek EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.93 in December 2020.

Mastek shares closed at 3,218.85 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.21% returns over the last 6 months and 195.65% over the last 12 months.