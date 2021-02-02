Mastek Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.60 crore, up 24.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.60 crore in December 2020 up 24.59% from Rs. 36.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.13 crore in December 2020 up 501.05% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.70 crore in December 2020 up 146.88% from Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2019.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2019.

Mastek shares closed at 1,158.40 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.16% returns over the last 6 months and 166.48% over the last 12 months.