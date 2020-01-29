Mastek Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.60 crore, down 25.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.60 crore in December 2019 down 25.08% from Rs. 48.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019 down 77.56% from Rs. 12.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2019 down 46.01% from Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2018.

Mastek EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.32 in December 2018.

Mastek shares closed at 419.85 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)