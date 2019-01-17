Mastek Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.85 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.85 crore in December 2018 up 13.87% from Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.70 crore in December 2018 up 97.82% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2018 up 60.53% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2017.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 5.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2017.

Mastek shares closed at 428.85 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.51% returns over the last 6 months and 3.39% over the last 12 months.