Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mastek Q1 net profit up 7.8% at Rs 24.22 cr

The company added nine new clients in the June 2019 and its total client count was at 154.

IT firm Mastek July 22 posted 7.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.22 crore for the June 2019 quarter from Rs 22.46 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations grew 1.4 per cent to Rs 247.54 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 244.04 crore in the April-June 2018 quarter, Mastek said in a regulatory filing.

The company added nine new clients in the June 2019 and its total client count was at 154. It had a total of 2,035 employees of which 1,257 employees were based offshore in India while the rest were at various onsite locations.

"Last quarter, we flagged the challenges we anticipated by Brexit uncertainty from our core UK market which generates around 75 per cent of our global revenue. In this context, Q1 was in line with our reduced expectations," Mastek CEO John Owen said.

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 07:15 pm

