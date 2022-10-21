 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mastek Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 625.30 crore, up 17.11% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 625.30 crore in September 2022 up 17.11% from Rs. 533.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.10 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 72.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.31 crore in September 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 120.52 crore in September 2021.

Mastek EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.78 in September 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 1,694.40 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.35% returns over the last 6 months and -42.69% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 625.30 570.25 533.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 625.30 570.25 533.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 340.00 308.76 273.85
Depreciation 17.09 11.09 10.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.90 152.27 147.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.31 98.13 102.39
Other Income 6.91 25.76 7.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.22 123.89 110.10
Interest 5.25 1.97 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.97 121.92 108.25
Exceptional Items 25.32 -- --
P/L Before Tax 117.29 121.92 108.25
Tax 31.09 37.56 26.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.20 84.36 81.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.20 84.36 81.53
Minority Interest -7.10 -7.20 -9.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.10 77.16 72.29
Equity Share Capital 15.03 15.02 14.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.31 25.70 27.78
Diluted EPS 25.81 25.15 26.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.31 25.70 27.78
Diluted EPS 25.81 25.15 26.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mastek #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.