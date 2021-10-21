Mastek Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 533.93 crore, up 30.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.93 crore in September 2021 up 30.31% from Rs. 409.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.29 crore in September 2021 up 41.88% from Rs. 50.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.52 crore in September 2021 up 33.01% from Rs. 90.61 crore in September 2020.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 27.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 20.81 in September 2020.

Mastek shares closed at 2,956.40 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.14% returns over the last 6 months and 266.12% over the last 12 months.