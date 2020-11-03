Mastek Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 409.74 crore, up 68.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.74 crore in September 2020 up 68.2% from Rs. 243.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.95 crore in September 2020 up 106.78% from Rs. 24.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.61 crore in September 2020 up 139.9% from Rs. 37.77 crore in September 2019.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 20.81 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.26 in September 2019.

Mastek shares closed at 876.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 275.51% returns over the last 6 months and 159.82% over the last 12 months.