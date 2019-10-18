Mastek Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 243.60 crore, down 5.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 243.60 crore in September 2019 down 5.24% from Rs. 257.07 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.64 crore in September 2019 down 1.83% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.77 crore in September 2019 down 5.62% from Rs. 40.02 crore in September 2018.

Mastek EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.26 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.55 in September 2018.

Mastek shares closed at 331.85 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.46% returns over the last 6 months and -28.08% over the last 12 months.