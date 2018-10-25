Mastek Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 257.07 crore, Up 29.53% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 257.07 244.04 198.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 257.07 244.04 198.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 149.70 139.67 116.27 Depreciation 4.79 3.93 5.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 76.05 73.43 58.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.53 27.01 18.64 Other Income 8.70 3.13 5.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.23 30.14 24.24 Interest 2.42 1.26 1.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.81 28.88 22.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 32.81 28.88 22.80 Tax 7.71 6.42 5.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.10 22.46 17.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.10 22.46 17.49 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.10 22.46 17.49 Equity Share Capital 11.89 11.86 11.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.55 9.47 7.45 Diluted EPS 9.91 8.88 7.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.55 9.47 7.45 Diluted EPS 9.91 8.88 7.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited