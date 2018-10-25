Mastek Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 257.07 crore, Up 29.53% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mastek are: Net Sales at Rs 257.07 crore in September 2018 Up 29.53% from Rs. 198.47 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2018 Up 43.51% from Rs. 17.49 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.02 crore in September 2018 Up 36.4% from Rs. 29.34 crore in September 2017. Mastek EPS has Increased to Rs. 10.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.45 in September 2017. Mastek shares closed at 390.85 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.32% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months. Mastek Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 257.07 244.04 198.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 257.07 244.04 198.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 149.70 139.67 116.27 Depreciation 4.79 3.93 5.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 76.05 73.43 58.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.53 27.01 18.64 Other Income 8.70 3.13 5.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.23 30.14 24.24 Interest 2.42 1.26 1.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.81 28.88 22.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 32.81 28.88 22.80 Tax 7.71 6.42 5.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.10 22.46 17.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.10 22.46 17.49 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.10 22.46 17.49 Equity Share Capital 11.89 11.86 11.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.55 9.47 7.45 Diluted EPS 9.91 8.88 7.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.55 9.47 7.45 Diluted EPS 9.91 8.88 7.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 25, 2018 01:26 pm