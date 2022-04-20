 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mastek Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.53 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

Apr 20, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 581.53 crore in March 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 483.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.90 crore in March 2022 up 31.96% from Rs. 60.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.62 crore in March 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 109.18 crore in March 2021.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 26.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.14 in March 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 2,810.50 on April 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.24% returns over the last 6 months and 111.43% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 581.53 551.91 483.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 581.53 551.91 483.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 291.23 273.16 243.11
Depreciation 12.16 10.55 10.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.61 162.52 134.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.53 105.68 95.73
Other Income 17.93 5.74 3.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.46 111.42 98.97
Interest 2.52 1.60 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.94 109.82 97.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 123.94 109.82 97.21
Tax 35.71 26.37 21.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.23 83.45 75.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.23 83.45 75.71
Minority Interest -8.33 -9.81 -15.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.90 73.64 60.55
Equity Share Capital 15.01 14.86 12.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.74 24.81 24.14
Diluted EPS 26.15 24.17 23.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.74 24.81 24.14
Diluted EPS 26.15 24.17 23.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 20, 2022 10:21 am
